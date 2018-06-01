  • Man accused of killing Tennessee Deputy in custody

    Updated:

    DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE: 

    Wiggins was previously identified as a suspect in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker, of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

    Authorities said Baker was shot and killed on-duty Wednesday.

    Wiggins will face one count of first-degree murder in connecting to the shooting, according to TBI.

    Erika Castro-Miles has also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death.

