Man accused of luring women to abandoned houses, raping them

    Memphis police arrested a man in connection with multiple Aggravated Rapes in Memphis. 

    According to police, Kenyon Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts of rape. 

    Before the arrest, police took to social media to ask for help in finding whoever was responsible for the attacks in the Raleigh area. 

    According to the police Affidavit, Johnson lured two women to the 1900 block of Olive Bark twice in August.  The houses were abandoned. 

    Both times when the woman entered, he told her a baby was sleeping and to be quiet. He then put a gun to her side and forced them to have sex with him, police said. 

     

