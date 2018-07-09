  • Man accused of molesting children at wife's in-home daycare

    Updated:

    LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - A man is accused of molesting children at a daycare his wife runs inside their home. 

    Investigators said it started with a single case in Harmontown. 

    A parent reported something she said was not right. 

    Trending stories:

    Soon after, six victims between the ages of 10 and 12 made allegations against John Robert Westmoreland. 

    And now, investigators said they are worried there may be more victims. 

    How long investigators said this has been going on, and the number of charges the man faces – on FOX13 News at 6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories