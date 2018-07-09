Man accused of molesting children at wife's in-home daycare

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - A man is accused of molesting children at a daycare his wife runs inside their home.
Investigators said it started with a single case in Harmontown.
A parent reported something she said was not right.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- Judge overrules motion against DA in Jessica Chambers case; trial to begin in September
- Charges won't be filed against woman who stabbed, killed woman in fight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Soon after, six victims between the ages of 10 and 12 made allegations against John Robert Westmoreland.
And now, investigators said they are worried there may be more victims.
How long investigators said this has been going on, and the number of charges the man faces – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}