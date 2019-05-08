0 Man accused of murdering Memphis woman in front of her children downtown arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of killing a Memphis woman in front of her children has been arrested, according to officials.

Michael McKinnie was arrested Tuesday around 4 p.m. in connection with the deadly shooting of Latrica Stripling, 32, on April 25.

RELATED: 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past

According to the U.S. Marshal's Office, McKinnie was found by officers in the 8000 block of Whispering Elm nearly two weeks after investigators said he shot and killed his estranged wife in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Kentucky Street.

RELATED: Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

Witnesses told FOX13 they came outside after hearing gunshots and saw Stripling lying in the parking lot. Police pronounced her dead on the scene – and witnesses said her children saw the shooting unfold.

At the time, police said the shooting was the result of a possible domestic situation. A day later, a warrant was issued for Michael McKinnie on charges of First-Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A look into McKinnie’s criminal record revealed several incidents in the past. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent FOX13 a list of the charges.

He was added to the ‘Mid-South Most Wanted’ list last week following the murder warrant.

Last week, family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember Stripling, a mother of three and a small business owner in the area.

RELATED: Family, friends hold vigil for mother murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

FOX13 spoke with Stripling’s daughter and two sisters before the vigil.

“You hurt me,” said eight-year-old Peighton Stripling.

That was Peighton’s message to Michael McKinnie, the man accused of shooting and killing the child’s mother.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.