Man accused of raping 6-year-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl.
Artemio Molina-Villalobos is wanted for rape of a child. The charge stems from a report that was filed on October 4.
The child’s mother believed her daughter was being sexually abused. Police said her suspicions were confirmed by video surveillance.
Molina-Villalobos was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. You can see a description of him below.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
