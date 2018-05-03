0 Man accused of robbing out of town couple makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Things reached a fever pitch here inside Judge Bill Anderson's courtroom Thursday.

"I just broke down," Adrian Perry said. "I'm like here goes my baby."

Adrian Perry had an outburst after hearing her son, Derriontay Perry, would not go before the judge because of his own actions.

"They said he was giving them a problem," Adrian Perry said. "I know he is fighting them. I know he is fighting them."

Adrian Perry said her son has been diagnosed with a mental disorder. She added, jail is not where he should be.

"You even told me you were scared to let him back out on the street because something else might happen," Adrian Perry said.

Unfortunately, something did happen. Derriontay Perry is behind bars for an attempted robbery outside a Berta Road home last month. It was all caught on home surveillance video that aired exclusively on FOX 13.

After seeing the video, Adrian Perry said she did not hesitate to call police. She said it was a desperate cry for help after dealing with another assault earlier this year.

"His fingers had got cut off; in a knife situation," Adrian Perry said. "I was told he was going to come home with an ankle bracelet, and go to an inpatient clinic. We haven't seen anything."

But what Adrian Perry has seen, are police officers doing what they can to help her son.

"The police in Frayser they are aware," Adrian Perry said. "Instead of them trying to hurt him, they are trying to help him. They don't try to hurt him. And I thank y'all for that because they know my baby."

Right now, bond for Derriontay Perry is set at $100,000. He will have another chance tomorrow to face Judge Bill Anderson.

