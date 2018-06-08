  • Man accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested Friday for attempting to sexually assault a toddler in Memphis. 

    According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Jacabo Mendoza, 47, grabbed the 3-year-old girl outside Macon Manor Apartments in Berclair and pulled her to the north end of the complex along a wooded fence. 

    Police said the incident happened Thursday afternoon. The victim and another child, who were not identified, were playing in the courtyard outside when Mendoza allegedly called for the victim to come over to him. 

    Once she took a few steps toward him, Mendoza grabbed her and pulled her through a breezeway toward the parking area of the complex.  

    The victim began screaming after Mendoza started pulling her, according to the criminal complaint. 

    The victim’s mother heard her daughter screaming and rushed outside to find the girl standing with her pants pulled down to her ankles, the complaint said. 

    Police said Mendoza then ran away from the scene.

    While speaking with investigators, the victim told police via a translator and her mother that Mendoza did touch her private parts while her pants while her pulled down. 

    Police located Mendoza behind Macon Road and arrested him on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery. 

