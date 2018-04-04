0 Man accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old over stolen beer appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man charged with the shooting death of Dorian Harris, 17, for reportedly stealing a beer from a corner store in North Memphis was in court Wednesday.

Anwar Ghazali, 28, spoke briefly with his lawyer Blake Ballin after being charged with first degree murder.

"This has been painted in the community as an execution style killing, over a stolen beer," defense Attorney Blake Ballin said. "That's simply not the case."

Ballin is hoping cameras mounted inside the store will help his client.

"There's allegedly a video of at least part of the incident," Ballin said.

Also, in the courtroom Wednesday, was Harris' family who sat at the edge of their seat waiting to hear what's next in the case. The teen's grandmother said there are some things she wants to clear up, including what Harris may have taken from the store.

"A $.99 or something like that, cooler," Effie Peete Fitch said.

Mrs. Effie Peete Fitch said what's hard to understand is why Ghazali who admittedly opened fire outside the store, did so as the unarmed teen was walking away. A teen Fitch said the clerk may have known.

"He would come up there and help them," Fitch recalled. "They knew him; they knew Dorian."

However, something Fitch didn't know until later is the body discovered days after the shooting was that of the grandson.

"When they came and said they found a body, I said 'Thank God it ain't Dorian,' Fitch said.

Unfortunately, it was him. Harris' grandmother said she is now focused on getting 'due justice,' for the grandson, who affectionately called her Mom.

"He took a life, so he deserves his life behind bars," Fitch said.

Anwar Ghazali was ordered back in court April 25, 2018, to give his newly retained lawyer more time to prepare. Harris' family said they too will be in court.

