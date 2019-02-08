Man accused of shooting pregnant woman and 2 others, charged with attempted murder

DYER CO., Tenn. - Police have charged a man with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after three people were shot and taken to the hospital in Dyer County.
Police said Robert Bevis Jr. shot three people, including a woman who is eight months pregnant.
A woman, who police identified as Bevis’ girlfriend Adriana Karaphanais, was also arrested in connection with the shooting.
According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Earl Carter Road in Halls, Tenn.
Three people were shot and rushed to the hospital via ambulance. Of the victims injured, two were listed in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officials said Bevis took off in his car before ditching it on Unionville Road.
Deputies found Bevis around 6 p.m. with a woman. The woman was identified as Adriana Karaphanais.
Both of them were arrested in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
