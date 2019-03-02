  • Man accused of shooting woman in front of 7-month-old child kills himself, police say

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man who was accused of shooting a woman in front of her 7-month-old child killed himself, police said.

    Officers located Terquarius Pope, 21, at the Extend A Suites on West Service Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday days after he was accused of shooting a woman. 

    Police said Pope was inside a room when officers attempted to arrest him. Officers were speaking with Pope at the partially closed door when they heard a gunshot.

    According to West Memphis police, a witness unlocked the door and told officers Pope had shot himself.

    He was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis where he was pronounced dead.

    Earlier Friday morning, police said Pope fired a weapon into a residence on Anna Lane. There were eight people inside the home, including the previous victim and the same 7-month-old child.

    According to West Memphis police, the first shooting happened Monday night. 

    Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a 7-month-old child was with the victim when she was shot, but the infant was not injured.

    Detectives quickly identified the suspect as Terquarius Pope, 21. 

    Police issued felony warrants for Pope’s arrest.

