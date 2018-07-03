MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of stabbing nine people – including six children – at a birthday party is from Memphis, according to court documents.
And he has a long criminal history in the Bluff City.
One child died from her injuries after the stabbing: 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who was the birthday girl.
Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., 30, committed those stabbings inside an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho that houses many refugees from war-torn countries.
Kinner, who is not a refugee, has an extensive criminal history in several states, investigators said, but it all started in Memphis.
The crimes include violent ones.
Kinner's family in Orange Mound confirmed to FOX13 he is from Memphis.
What we know about his background from Memphis, and the lengthy criminal history that followed him across multiple states – on FOX13 News at 5.
