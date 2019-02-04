Man accused of strangling, punching teen girlfriend arrested after robbing man using dating app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A quest for love leaves a man black and blue. Three people are facing charges for robbing a man who thought he was meeting someone through a dating app.
One suspect was accused of strangling and punching his 15-year-old girlfriend back in December.
Police said the victim was talking to a woman on the 'Meet Me' dating app.
They were going to meet up at the Travel Lodge Inn on East Brooks Rd. Saturday.
Once the victim got in the hotel room, Marquett Morton and Decarlos Jones followed him into the room armed with a black revolver style BB gun and demanded that the victim gave them everything he had.
The victim ran away, but Jones and Martin caught up with the victim and struck him in the head with a gun repeatedly.
Eventually, the victim got away and called 911.
Police told FOX13 Nicole Bell gave Morton and Jones the room key.
Morton was accused of strangling his 15-year-old pregnant girlfriend back in December 2018. Police say he strangled the teenager with his hands until she was unconsciousness.
The teenager told police Morton punched and slapped her repeatedly in the face and stomach.
Each suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
