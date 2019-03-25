0 Man accused of using fake money to trick Collierville woman on Facebook Marketplace

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police are looking for a man who is accusing of taking several hundred dollars from a woman in Collierville.

The woman is out $300 and an Apple Watch after the man she met on Facebook gave her counterfeit money to buy them.

Desirea Strickland told FOX13 there are red flags that she missed.

Strickland met Tyler Marshall on Facebook Marketplace after posting an Apple Watch for sale. On Thursday morning, they met at Suggs Park in Collierville for the exchange.

She suggested the Collierville Walmart, but Marshall told her he didn’t have a car and asked to meet at the park.

“He counted the money, I gave him the watch, and that was it,” said Strickland.

She said the bills initially looked real. And by the time she realized it was counterfeit, the man was gone.

“I looked at it and it said ‘toy money’ and ‘copy money.’ By the time I looked up, and I was going to get out of my car, he was gone,” Strickland said.

Police have warrants out for Marshall’s arrest.

The Secret Service is the agency responsible for counterfeit money investigations, meaning Marshall could face felony federal charges.

Facebook actually suggests using cash for Marketplace transactions. They also suggest meeting in a public place, researching the person’s profile ahead of time, and thoroughly inspecting the item before you leave.

