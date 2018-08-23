  • Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man who is accused of having sex with a body at a local hospital, court records said. 

    Police were called to St. Francis Hospital. When officers arrived, security told them they witnessed Cameron Wright, who is also a security guard, having sex with the corpse of a woman.

    The witnesses said the incident happened in the body storage room, court records said. 

    He was taken to the Felony Response Office and Wright admitted to the incident in a typed statement, police said. 

    Cameron Wright is charged with one count of Abuse of Corpse. 

