MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man who is accused of having sex with a body at a local hospital, court records said.
FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is speaking with the family of the victim
Police were called to St. Francis Hospital. When officers arrived, security told them they witnessed Cameron Wright, who is also a security guard, having sex with the corpse of a woman.
The witnesses said the incident happened in the body storage room, court records said.
He was taken to the Felony Response Office and Wright admitted to the incident in a typed statement, police said.
Cameron Wright is charged with one count of Abuse of Corpse.
