  • Man admits to shooting while being taken to hospital, police say

    Updated:

    An arrest has been made in a deadly double shooting in the highland heights area.

    Koski Mathews is charged with Second-Degree Murder.

    Memphis police said Matthews saw his cousin fighting with Javairus Cole on Monday at a home on Pershing.

    Related: One dead, another in critical condition after double shooting in Highland Heights

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    That's when police said Matthews shot and killed Cole.

    Police say a friend of Cole returned fire, injuring Mathews.

    Officers said while he was being transported, Mathews admitted to officers he pulled the trigger.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories