Man admits to shooting while being taken to hospital, police say

An arrest has been made in a deadly double shooting in the highland heights area.
Koski Mathews is charged with Second-Degree Murder.
Memphis police said Matthews saw his cousin fighting with Javairus Cole on Monday at a home on Pershing.
That's when police said Matthews shot and killed Cole.
Police say a friend of Cole returned fire, injuring Mathews.
Officers said while he was being transported, Mathews admitted to officers he pulled the trigger.
