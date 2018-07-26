Man admits to stealing thousands of dollars of shoes, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he stole around $8,000 in shoes.
A woman was walking down the street when she saw a man carrying bags of high dollar shoes which she recognized from her neighbor's storage head.
When she approached him, she grabbed the bags of Nike shoes from the suspect, who police identified as Cameron Tate.
Tate then took off running, police said.
Police were called and tracked down the suspect at a nearby home. Officers started talking to Tate when he said, "I know I took about $5,000 worth of those shoes."
Tate was taken to the police station for questioning when he refused to give a written statement because he had already told the officer he broke into the shed. He also 'wanted to go to jail and get it over with.'
The owner of the shoes told police he buys and resells shoes, and they had around $8,000 in the shoes.
