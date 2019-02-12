Man admits to stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from homes, police say
Memphis Police arrested a man accused of breaking into multiple homes and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items including cleaning products and a power drill.
According to MPD, the break-ins started on in early February. All of them were on Mediterranean street
Officers said Jermarco Hokes entered the first apartment and stole about $1,400 worth of stuff including a PlayStation and $140 taken from a diaper bag.
Another apartment was robbed four days later. Police said the value of the items Hokes totaled more than $3,000.
The last break-in happened shortly after midnight on Feb. 10 where more tv’s and laptops were taken.
Hokes was taken into custody where he waived his rights and admitted to the crimes. He was taken to 201 Popular and charged with Aggravated Burglary and three counts of Theft of Property.
