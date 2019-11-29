  • Man airlifted to hospital after shooting at Whitehaven gas station, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a local gas station.

    Officers were told a shooting victim arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle in critical condition.

    The victim was airlifted to Regional One.

    Investigators said the man was shot in the 2000 block of E. Shelby Drive at a gas station.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

