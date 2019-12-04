Man airlifted to Regional One after fall from Oxford water tower

OXFORD, Miss. - A man was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis after falling from a water tower under construction in Oxford, Mississippi.
It happened just before 9 o’clock Tuesday morning.
The water tower is being built behind the Kroger on University Avenue.
According to the Oxford mayor, the man was an employee of Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors. The company is based out of Avon, Indiana.
There is no word on the worker’s condition.
