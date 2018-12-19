Man airlifted to Regional One after shooting in North Mississippi, sources say

FOX13’s Tom Dees has been talking with sources and is LIVE at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department on Good Morning Memphis
A Tunica County neighborhood, torn by two homicides in a little over a month, suffers another shooting.
Sources told FOX13 the shooting took place in the Sears Subdivision in Tunica County
The shots rang out last night on Park Cove, sources said. Details surrounding the shooting are limited, however, we do know the victim was a man. He was airlifted to Regional One.
This shooting happening just a few blocks from where 72-year-old Leroy Thomas was gunned down in his doorway in November while answering the door.
Over the weekend, Michael Jackson, 16, was killed during a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a local event center.
