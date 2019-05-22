Man allegedly held children against their will, set Memphis home on fire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in custody after he allegedly held two children against their will and then set a Memphis home on fire.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Riney. MPD received a call stating two children were being held against their will.
Police told FOX13 the children escaped from the man and flagged down help. Officers were able to get both kids.
One of the children had a “cut,” and both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-critical injuries, according to MPD.
After police safely got the children, the suspect allegedly went into the home and set it on fire.
The fire started in the living room and it spread to the roof and attic, according to Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department.
Investigators said the suspect was overcome by the smoke and had to be removed from the home by firefighters. He was treated and taken into custody.
The fire has been put out.
Police have not said what the connection is between the suspect and the children. The suspect’s name has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
