Man allegedly points stolen gun at deputy, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after being accused of aiming a stolen gun at a Shelby County deputy, court records said.
Kevin Young is being held on a $1 million bond, facing several charges including Aggravated Assault and Resisting Detention.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, four deputies were on patrol Friday at Poplar and Decatur.
They said a vehicle with Young inside stopped in the middle of the road. When one of the deputies tried to issue a traffic stop, the driver hit the deputy's SUV.
That's when they said young got out of the passenger side of the car and pointed his gun at the deputy.
When Young tried to run away, he tripped and was arrested, police said.
The driver has not been arrested.
