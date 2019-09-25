Man almost escapes custody at 201 Poplar, caught hiding in bathroom, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Department found a man hiding after he tried to escape from 201 Poplar.
According to the police report, Marquel Cook, 22, was cuffed to one of the chairs while waiting to go into the courtroom.
He was able to slip out of the cuffs and hide, SCSO said.
Cook was found in the bathroom on the sixth floor hiding in the bathroom.
