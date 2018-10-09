MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- 10/9 3:58 p.m.
Two men have been detained in connection to the shooting.
Officers have two males detained. https://t.co/uO2xF0OeGG— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 9, 2018
Two people were shot during a road rage incident on I-40 near. N. Watkins.
MPD responded to a shooting call at 1:11 Tuesday afternoon.
One male was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another teenage girl was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.
Update: 1 lane of traffic is now open on 40 w/b at Hollywood pic.twitter.com/xwgt2TZhJa— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018
BREAKING: I-40 just west of Hollywood. Victims vehicle surrounded by MPD. FREEWAY is now shut down at Hollywood w/b pic.twitter.com/b1dJtS2RtS— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018
BREAKING: Shooting on interstate 40 just west of Hollywood. I’m in route. pic.twitter.com/OFC7RWH3I0— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018
The suspect fled the scene on a black Dodge Charger.
TDOT cameras show lanes are blocked as multiple police cars respond to a crash.
Westbound traffic has been impacted in this area.
