  • Man and teen injured after road rage incident on I-40

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - WESTBOUND TRAFFIC HAS SHUT DOWN IN THE AREA.

    Two people were shot during a road rage incident on I-40 near. N. Watkins.

    MPD responded to a shooting call at 1:11 Tuesday afternoon.

    >> ALTERNATE ROUTES

    One male was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another teenage girl was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

     

     

     

     

    The suspect fled the scene on a black Dodge Charger.

    TDOT cameras show lanes are blocked as multiple police cars respond to a crash.

    Westbound traffic has been impacted in this area.

