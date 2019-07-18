Man and woman arrested following shots fired at tow truck driver, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman woke up behind bars after police said they fired shots at a tow truck driver as he repossessed a car.
Anjerracle Jones and Terrion Gibson are charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police said they approached the tow truck driver in the 800 block of Olympic Street as he took a car away.
They then fired shots and followed him. They continued shooting, police said.
The tow truck driver was able to flag down a Memphis Police Officer at Interstate-240 and Jackson and point out the car.
Officers pulled the car over and arrested Jones and Gibson.
