Man and woman arrested following shots fired at tow truck driver, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman woke up behind bars after police said they fired shots at a tow truck driver as he repossessed a car. 

    Anjerracle Jones and Terrion Gibson are charged with Aggravated Assault.     

    Police said they approached the tow truck driver in the 800 block of Olympic Street as he took a car away. 

    They then fired shots and followed him. They continued shooting, police said. 

    The tow truck driver was able to flag down a Memphis Police Officer at Interstate-240 and Jackson and point out the car. 

    Officers pulled the car over and arrested Jones and Gibson.
     

