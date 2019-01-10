Man and woman found shot to death inside car in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a homicide after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a car.
Police were called to Dwight Road and Imogene Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers found an unresponsive man and woman inside a vehicle.
Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD said the case is being classified a homicide.
