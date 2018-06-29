Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead after their car slammed into the back of a truck hauling hay.
The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in Marshall County, Miss.
PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE OF THE CRASH
When FOX13 arrived on the scene at South Redbanks Road and Kizer Mountain Road, the car was wedged underneath the truck. The front half of the vehicle was destroyed.
A man and a woman were killed in the crash.
Family members have identified the victims as Laquisha Milan and Takeldrik Harris.
Two children, 3 and 5, were also in the car. They were taken to Le Bonheur to be treated for injuries. One of them had to have surgery.
Milan and Harris were the children's parents.
Family members told FOX13 they think the truck did not have lights on at the time of the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
