Man and woman killed in horrific car crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead after their car slammed into the back of a truck hauling hay.
The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in Marshall County, Miss.
PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE OF THE CRASH
When FOX13 arrived on the scene at South Redbanks Road and Kizer Mountain Road, the car was wedged underneath the truck. The front half of the vehicle was destroyed.
A man and a woman were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released at this time.
FOX13 has a crew in Marshall County working to learn the victim's identities and what led to the accident. Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest details.
