Man approaches car in Tennessee, says 'I have a gift for you,' pulls out gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is behind bars after pulling a gun on two people sitting in their car after they said they didn't have money to give him, police said.
Jose Alonseo Orellana, 46, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
According to affidavits, Orellana approached two people sitting in a car at a strip mall in South Nashville on Monday evening.
The suspect asked both victims for money, but when they replied that they didn't have any, Orellana urged that he was "very hungry" and the only way he could eat was to go to jail.
Orellana is then accused of telling the victims, "I have a gift for you." Then reached into his pocket and pulled out a gun. Orellana again demanded money, to which the victims stated they didn't have any.
The suspect fled but was found by Metro Police in the area about 20 minutes later. Police said Orellana was in possession of a BB gun, which at the time, the suspects believed to be a pistol.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked in Davidson County Jail on a $16,000 bond.
