Man arrested 1 year after rape at local hotel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers have made an arrest after an alleged rape more than a year ago at a local hotel.
Police were called to the 1100 block of South Parkway at the Parkway Inn on April 20, 2018.
A woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man named "Neal." She told police she met Neal at Southland Park in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Officials said she left with him to go out to eat.
The victim and the suspect got in a car and headed to the Parkway Inn and got a room. MPD said the suspect told the victim they would "kick it" until his brother and another friend arrived.
Once they got inside the room, Neal asked the victim "do you want to hit my powder?"
She told him "no" and police said he got upset and told her "you're going to do something." That's when he allegedly punched her in the face with a closed fist, choked her, and forced her to have sex with him.
Investigators determined "Neal" was actually Cornelius Robinson, 62. Robinson has been charged with aggravated rape.
He's being held on a $500,000 bond.
