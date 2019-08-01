  • Man arrested, 11 SCSO employees hospitalized after fentanyl found on man booked into 201 Poplar

    Multiple Shelby County deputies were decontaminated after finding a dangerous drug on a man being booked into jail. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 11 SCSO employees (one deputy sheriff and 10 corrections deputies) underwent decontamination after fentanyl was found on a man being booked into jail.

    All 11 employees were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition as a precaution, officials said.

    That man -- identified as James Hubbard, 38 -- was eventually booked into 201 Poplar, and officials said additional charges are coming after the fentanyl incident.

    The Memphis Fire Department was on the scene to help with decontaminating the jail intake area. 

     

