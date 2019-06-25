Man arrested, 2 Mid-South deputies airlifted to Regional One after chase ends in massive collision

CROSS CO., Ark. - The man who led deputies on a high-speed chase in Arkansas, causing a major wreck, is now behind bars.
Cross County Sheriff’s officials said Robbie Mckinney, 21, stole a vehicle in St. Francis County and then attempted to evade police when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.
Two deputies in Arkansas were airlifted to Regional One after a chase ended in a major collision.
The incident happened Monday afternoon near Wynne, Ark. in Cross County.
According to Cross County officials, the chase began heading into the city in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and police officers attempted to shut down the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway 1 to stop Mckinney.
Police said as Mckinney’s vehicle came through the intersection, one deputy tried to make a U-turn and drove into the path of another deputy who was driving east.
The two vehicles collided, and investigators told FOX13 the two deputies were injured. Both were airlifted to Regional One in non-critical condition.
An empty police cruiser also sustained damage.
Mckinney was taken into custody by state troopers after he collided with telephone poles on Highway 64.
He is facing the following charges: first-degree battery, theft over $5,000, aggravated assault, speeding, reckless driving, failing to stop at a traffic device, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Mckinney is currently in the Cross County Jail.
