Man arrested, accused of groping woman on MATA bus while intoxicated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after police said he groped a woman on a MATA bus while intoxicated.
The incident happened on May 24 around 8:30 p.m. on Lamar Avenue.
According to a police affidavit, Robert Coleman is accused of touching a woman on the Memphis bus inappropriately.
Investigators said as the victim sat down near the front of the bus, Coleman reached over with his left hand and grabbed her butt. He then moved his left hand to her right thigh before the woman “stood up in protest.”
The victim told police that Coleman was licking his lips during the act.
According to police, she then yelled at Coleman and notified the bus driver, who called MPD.
Investigators said Coleman was “unsteady on his feet with the odor of intoxicants emanating from his body.” He had slurred speech and couldn’t communicate with officers on scene.
Coleman is being charged with sexual battery and public intoxication, police documents said.
