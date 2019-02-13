  • Man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend, police say

    Memphis police arrested a man after they said he shot and killed someone back in 2018. 

    Court records FOX13 obtained said Karen Qualls was found with gunshot wounds on the 3000 block of Princeton Avenue in July of 2018. She was taken to the hospital but, did not survive. 

    The victim's boyfriend, Cedric Wilson was developed as a suspect.

    Before she was killed, the victim filed an Order of Protection. 

    Police said Wilson's cellphone also placed him in the area of the shooting during the time Qualls was fatally shot. 

    Wilson was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

     

