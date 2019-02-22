Man arrested, accused of killing man in 2017

A man is captured after he's accused of killing a man and leaving him naked and bound.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis family hopes newly released video will bring justice months after deadly hit-and-run
- Memphis mother unable to explain 2-year-old son's death, indicted for first-degree murder
- Four people shot inside Covington home, 41 rounds of ammo found in street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it captured Michael McGehee just after midnight at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive.
He's accused of murdering Robert Glidden back in July of 2017.
Related: Man found nude, bound, and beaten to death behind office complex identified
Glidden was found on the 2100 block of Business Center in Appling Farms station.
Eric Curry and Nicholas Waugh were also arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the killing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}