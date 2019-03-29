  • Man arrested, accused of shooting woman on Poplar Avenue

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is in custody and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a popular intersection in East Memphis.

    The shooting happened Thursday around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and White Station Road.

    The victim was rushed to St. Francis is in critical condition. She is now in non-critical condition.

    Police arrested Marvin Lewis, 22. He is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

    We are working to learn more about Lewis' arrest and the circumstances around the shooting. Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Officers shut down a large portion of Poplar Avenue and the surrounding the area while they were investigating the crime scene.

