Man arrested, accused of shooting woman on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is in custody and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a popular intersection in East Memphis.
PHOTO GALLERY: Woman shot at major intersection on Poplar
The shooting happened Thursday around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and White Station Road.
NOW: This entire intersection is blocked off by @MEM_PoliceDept as they investigate a shooting. One woman was rushed to Regional One. Live update @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/vzDGtz5uvk— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) March 29, 2019
The victim was rushed to St. Francis is in critical condition. She is now in non-critical condition.
Police arrested Marvin Lewis, 22. He is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
One male, 22-yr-old Marvin Lewis, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment. The victim has been upgraded to non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 29, 2019
This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/yKg4bLwemw
We are working to learn more about Lewis' arrest and the circumstances around the shooting. Check back for updates on this developing story.
Officers shut down a large portion of Poplar Avenue and the surrounding the area while they were investigating the crime scene.
Appling Farms Station officers are on the scene of a shooting @ Poplar & White Station. One female has been xported to Regional One in critical condition. Subjects responsible were possibly occupying a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 29, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}