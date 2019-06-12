Man arrested after 2-month-old baby caught in middle of violent standoff in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after a 2-month-old child was caught in the middle of a violent standoff in North Memphis.
Memphis police said the incident happened on June 10 in the 2100 block of Hubert Avenue.
According to a police affidavit, Zachary Coburn was seen driving a gold sedan on that street. Police said he accelerated at a high rate of speed and crashed into barricades at Hubert and Tunica Street.
At that point, a woman got out of the passenger side – holding her 2-month-old child in one arm and a gun in the other.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'I'll kill you! Get on the ground!' Body camera footage shows deadly police shooting in Memphis
- 3-month-old baby girl left to die in sweltering car after tired mother forgets her
- Crime Stoppers offering $26K reward for information about murder of Memphis businessman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Coburn was then standing in the doorway of a nearby home pointing a rifle at the woman, while she was pointing a gun at him, police said.
According to investigators, both people dropped their weapons and were taken into custody without incident.
Police said Coburn admitted to pointing the rifle at the woman.
Coburn was arrested and is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
According to court records, Coburn was previously charged for carjacking in 2017.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}