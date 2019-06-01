Man arrested after argument at Walmart leads to road rage stabbing on I-55, police say

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Police have released new information surrounding the road rage incident that led to a stabbing on I-55.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on I-55 at Goodman Road.
According to Southaven police, the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at the Walmart beforehand. The two men knew each other and had “prior contact” prior to the incident.
The argument continued, and when they got to the red light at Goodman Road, the situation escalated.
Police said the suspect – Mario Rabara, 37 – got out of his car, stabbed the victim in the stomach and arms, and drove away toward Horn Lake.
Several witnesses were able to provide a description for Rabara. A BOLO was issued by investigators, and he was eventually caught.
Rabara is being charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Police said the victim – who was not identified – is listed in stable condition at Regional One.
