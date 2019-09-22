Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested and charged after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said they were called to Florida Park Circle around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday for an argument which took a violent turn.
Fredrick Robinson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault after shooting the victim, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Robinson fled but was later taken into custody.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He is charged with Aggravated Assault.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}