Man arrested after attacking, injuring 2 people

OXFORD, Miss. - A man was arrested after attacking and injuring two people in North Mississippi.
Police said Justin Hilliard, 28, assaulted a man and a woman in Oxford Friday around 3 a.m.
According to a release from Oxford police, the male victim was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis following the incident. He has since been released.
Hilliard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
