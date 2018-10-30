Man arrested after deadly shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting in Whitehaven.
Police arrested Roy Webster Jr. in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in the 1600 block of Colebrook Avenue.
Officers found the victim -- identified as Christopher Kinchelow -- on the ground bleeding at the scene with the suspect’s sister next to him.
Kinchelow died while at Regional One, police said, from multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect’s sister – Tracey Webster – told investigators that her brother kicked the door in to their bedroom and began shooting at them without saying anything.
Webster Jr. is being charged with first-degree murder.
