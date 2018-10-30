  • Man arrested after deadly shooting in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting in Whitehaven. 

    Police arrested Roy Webster Jr. in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in the 1600 block of Colebrook Avenue. 

    Officers found the victim -- identified as Christopher Kinchelow -- on the ground bleeding at the scene with the suspect’s sister next to him. 

    Kinchelow died while at Regional One, police said, from multiple gunshot wounds. 

    The suspect’s sister – Tracey Webster – told investigators that her brother kicked the door in to their bedroom and began shooting at them without saying anything. 

    Webster Jr. is being charged with first-degree murder. 

