  • Man arrested after deadly shooting near Memphis gas station, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a man after a deadly shooting near a Memphis gas station.

    The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Winchester Road, according to MPD.

    Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near a gas station at that location. The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to police, officers were able to identify the suspect as Deangelo Thomas.    

    Police said he was seen running from the scene. 

    Thomas has been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

