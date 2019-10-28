Man arrested after false bomb threat called at Memphis Greyhound station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have made an arrest after a false bomb threat was called at the Memphis Greyhound station.
Officers were told a man called a bomb threat at the bus station around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Employees and customers were evacuated from the scene.
While clearing the station, Robert Turner, 57, told officers he was the person that called in the threat. He also gave officers the cell phone number he used to make the call.
Investigators confirmed the phone number matched the cell phone that made the call. MPD immediately arrested Turner.
The MPD bomb squad made the scene and searched the building. Police reports confirm explosives were not found at the station.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Severe weather strikes Mississippi, thousands left without power
- State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
When Turner was transported to the police station, he confessed to calling the bomb threat, according to police. Officers said he told police he knew the difference between right and wrong.
Turner was charged with false report bomb/emergency/fire. He's being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected in court Monday at 9:00 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}