Man arrested after firing shots, threatening to shoot girlfriend, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after firing a gun and allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend, according to police. 

    Sunday morning, Oct. 27, Memphis Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of N. Montgomery in Crosstown. 

    The affidavit said Debiasi's girlfriend told police he was armed with an assault rifle and had threatened to shoot her. 

    According to official documents, she said Debiasi fired the weapon inside their home, but it was not pointed at her when he did so. 

    When police arrived, Debiasi's girlfriend had left and gone to a neighbors home "in fear of her life." 

    Debiasi surrendered to officers and was placed under arrest for aggravated assault.

    An AR-15 and Glock pistol were found inside the home, according to police. 

