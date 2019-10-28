Man arrested after firing shots, threatening to shoot girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after firing a gun and allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend, according to police.
Sunday morning, Oct. 27, Memphis Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of N. Montgomery in Crosstown.
The affidavit said Debiasi's girlfriend told police he was armed with an assault rifle and had threatened to shoot her.
According to official documents, she said Debiasi fired the weapon inside their home, but it was not pointed at her when he did so.
When police arrived, Debiasi's girlfriend had left and gone to a neighbors home "in fear of her life."
Debiasi surrendered to officers and was placed under arrest for aggravated assault.
An AR-15 and Glock pistol were found inside the home, according to police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- Man found dead near median on I-55 after being possibly struck by vehicle, police say
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}