Man arrested after hitting, attacking pregnant teen girlfriend, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested over the weekend after he assaulted his underaged girlfriend.
According to MPD, Marquett Morton was arrested after he strangled his 15-year-old girlfriend, who is pregnant, with his hands until she was unconsciousness. The victim, who we have decided not to name, told police Morton punched and slapped her repeatedly in the face and stomach.
The victim was finally able to escape the bedroom and call police for help.
During the investigation, police found out the victim is pregnant by Morton. There is a six year age difference between Morton and the victim, so he has been charged with Aggravated Assault/DV and Statutory Rape.
Morton will face a judge on these charges Monday at 9 a.m.
