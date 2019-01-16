0 Man arrested after Memphis church burglarized for third time in 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis church is left to pick up the pieces after it was burglarized for the third time in two weeks, according to the pastor.

The Living Life in Victory Church on Old Austin Peay Highway made headlines when someone broke in earlier this month.

Related: Police investigating after $40,000 worth of copper wire stolen from Memphis church

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It happened again on Tuesday, and for a third time Wednesday morning. This time, a suspect was caught.

The thief broke in through a door in the back of the building and cut copper piping from the air condition units. Copper is stolen and then sold to make money. The act causes thousands of dollars of damage.

The burglar also removed ceiling tiles.

Pastor Henry Lavender said he put lights on the building and used security cameras to monitor it.

“Around 2:30 this morning my wife said ‘let’s check the camera, let’s check the camera’,” he said, “And when we checked the camera, we noticed the light was out.”

Memphis police caught the suspect cutting pipes out of the ceiling. They were taking copper out of them to sell.

Police believe there are other suspects in connection with the crime.

“Won’t be long, you will be caught,” Lavender said. “Memphis Police Department, they are a great team of men. They’re pretty sharp, pretty fast. They may take a while to catch the men, but they will catch them.”

Police confirmed one person has been arrested.

Deandre Bramlett was arrested and charged with burglary after being caught by police during the most recent attempt.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.