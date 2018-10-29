0 Man arrested after neighborhood dispute ends in shootout in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A neighborhood dispute ended in a shootout in Millington, and now police have made an arrest.

Police arrested a man who they said fired a bullet that grazed a woman.

Ulysses Appling, 33, was arrested by SCSO Monday for reckless endangerment.

Police said that bullet grazed a woman who was inside her home with her four children.

Investigators are still working to identify other suspects in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fight between neighbors ended in a shootout in Millington.

Investigators said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Drive.

It started as a “dispute between neighbors” and ended with an exchange of gunfire between them, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman who was not involved in the incident was grazed by a stray bullet. She was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

Investigators said one person has been detained and is being questioned by police.

According to SCSO, investigators are still on the scene trying to “piece together exactly what occurred.”

