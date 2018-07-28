Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Bartlett

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Bartlett.
Special agents with the TBI say the shooting happened January 23, 2017 on Ferguson Rd.
Agents learned that the officers with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Memphis Police Department,a and the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a vehicle they believed to be stolen.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Tyrone Whitfield tried to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle. He then rammed law enforcement vehicles, almost hitting a passenger that just exited a car.
Investigators say a deputy then fired at Whitfield, hitting I'm in the neck.
Whitfield was treated, then released from a local hospital.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tyrone Terrale Whitfield, 27, with four counts of criminal attempt of first degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft of property of $10,000 or more and one count of intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
