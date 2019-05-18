0 Man arrested after shooting coworker in downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 5/18 10:47 AM

Marcus Carlton, 43, has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police said Carlton pulled out a small 2-shot handgun and shot the victim during an argument.

Carlton was later arrested inside his home. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

A man is on the run after he allegedly shot his coworker in downtown Memphis.

Police were called to a shooting at Floyd Alley and November 6th Street Friday.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Nov 6 and Floyd. Two co-workers got into an argument. One of the workers shot the other then fled on foot.

The victim was transported critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2019

Investigators said two coworkers got into an argument. One of the coworkers shot the other and then ran away, according to MPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened just a few feet away from the Number Ten Main Street Apartments. Liz Grant, who just moved in a few weeks ago, said she wasn’t home during the shooting.

But she said it’s sad people are turning to violence so quickly.

“I just hope people will start talking to each other and try to work things out instead of going to a weapon. I think that’s your last resort and only for self-defense,” said Grant.

FOX13 crime mapped the area near the apartments and within a one-mile radius, there were 684 incidents over the past three months.

Most of these incidents were vandalism, auto theft and simple assault.

Grant said the building is very secure, so she feels safe. But she said this is a good reminder to be more vigilant

“I think everyone needs to practice safety. They need to always be looking around and it’s Memphis but it’s also anywhere. You’ve just got to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” said Grant.

